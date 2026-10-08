Yoo Seung-Ho And Lim Se-Joo Split After 6 Years: "Remain On Good Terms"

Actors Yoo Seung-ho and Lim Se-joo have split. The Korean actors parted ways after a six-year relationship, their agencies confirmed.



The actors started dating after starring together in the 2020 tvN K-drama Memorist. Yoo Seung-ho and Lim Se-joo had kept their relationship private.



Yoo Seung-ho And Lim Se-joo Break Up



Yoo Seung-ho and Lim Se-joo were first linked together after they were spotted walking around Seogyo-dong in Seoul's Mapo District, according to Mashable India.



The K-drama stars were also seen enjoying romantic outings around Paju in Gyeonggi Province.



The duo's relationship was first confirmed on Thursday, when local outlet Edaily reported that Yoo Seung-ho and Lim Se-joo were together for six years.



Only people close to them knew about the relationship, according to the report.



Both actors' agencies confirmed later on the same day that the two had broken up, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.



The agencies stated that the two actors continue to remain on good terms.



Yoo's agency 333 said, “The two actors were previously in a relationship but have since broken up and remain on good terms as colleagues.”



Lim's agency also confirmed that she and Yoo Seung-ho split.



Neither actor has addressed the breakup. Yoo Seung-ho and Lim Se-joo's agencies have also not revealed when or why the former couple chose to go their separate ways.

Yoo Seung-ho And Lim Se-joo's Careers

Yoo Seung-ho made his debut as a child actor in the 2000 MBC drama Daddy Fish. He appeared in projects such as The Way Home (2002), Heary Paws (2006), The Legend (2007), and King and I (2007).



He was last seen in the second season of Flex X Cop, where he played the antagonist, Yoo Seong-won, the youngest son of a sculptor and media group UBS.



Lim Se-joo started off as a singer. Her first track, Love Love Love, came out in 2011. She made her acting debut in the 2015 film Salut d'Amour.



Her acting credits include She Was Pretty, Maestra: Strings of Truth, and A Killer Paradox.



Later, Lim Se-joo last starred in the series Riding Life.



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