UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Attends <i>Krishnavataram</i> Special Screening, Declares It Tax-Free In The State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that the film Krishnavataram has been made tax-free in the state after attending its special screening at Lok Bhavan.

According to an official statement, the screening was organised following the expansion of the state cabinet on Sunday and was attended by Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, other cabinet ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, and other public representatives.

The statement said the auditorium reverberated with chants of "Krishna-Krishna" and "Radhe-Radhe" during the screening. The Chief Minister also congratulated the artistes associated with the film on stage.

Adityanath said the film presents the life of Lord Krishna from a human perspective and depicts the Dwapar era, Sanatan culture, and Indian traditions on a grand scale. He said the stories of Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama have also been portrayed in the film.

The Chief Minister directed the Information Department to organise special screenings of the film in every district so that children and young people could connect with Indian culture and heritage.

Adityanath described the occasion as a matter of pride for Governor Anandiben Patel, whose granddaughter, Sanskruti, plays the role of Satyabhama in the film.

Patel said that more films based on Indian culture and traditions should be made.

The film was released on May 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti, Sushmita Bhatt, and Nivasini Krishnan in lead roles. Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana have also played key roles in the film.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan Speaks To NDTV, Shares Joy Over Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: "Very Happy"