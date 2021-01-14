'Yoga Mornings Are My Drug': How Parineeti Chopra Starts The Day

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo (courtesy parineetichopra)

Highlights Parineeti shared a pic from her yoga session

Parineeti can be seen posing with a namaste in the pic

Parineeti will next be seen in 'The Girl On The Train'

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has returned to Mumbai from her hometown Ambala, shared a glimpse of her morning routine on Instagram. The 32-year-old actress said starting the day with a yoga session is like a healthy addiction for her - yoga being her morning "drug". "Yoga mornings with my girl guru Aashna Pritmani are my drug! Addicted to stretching, breathing deeply and thinking happy thoughts," Parineeti captioned her photo, in which she can be seen posing with a namaste, all set for her yoga class. Parineeti's ear-to-ear smile says it all about how therapeutic her morning was. Here, take a look:

While it's yoga life for Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai, back home in Ambala, it was all about "farm life." Parineeti shared glimpses of her idle moments in Ambala with her parents. She fetched fresh limes from the garden for some nimbu paani and also tried her hand (read teeth) at sugarcane peeling. "Epic fail: eating sugarcane the right way. Keep getting scolded 'Not like this Tisha!' Always nervous learning something from papa. He's a pro at everything."

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in The Girl On The Train, the Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, which has been helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The teaser of the film, shared on Wednesday, made Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra tweet: "Proud of my girl, can't wait to see more." The Girl On The Train releases on Netflix on February 26. Parineeti's upcoming list of films also includes Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the Saina Nehwal biopic.