Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Next Stop For Sidharth Malhotra's Film - Rs 20 Crore

A still from Yodha. (courtesy: YouTube)

After a solid performance in its opening weekend, the box office numbers for Yodha saw a significant decline on its first Monday. On day 4, the movie, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, minted Rs 2.15 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, Yodha, directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, has collected Rs 19 crore, as stated in the report. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, the film features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Yodha narrates the story of a determined special task force officer Arun Katyal who can do anything to protect the nation from terrorists. The movie has been jointly backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening box office weekend report of Yodha. He wrote, “#Yodha is strictly okay in its opening weekend, aided by #Buy1Get1 free ticket offer… Ideally, Sat - Sun biz should've been better, but the not-too-strong performance in mass pockets has curtailed its growth… All eyes on the crucial Mon biz.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “[Week 1] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.01 cr, Sun 7.25 cr. Total: 17.51 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Yodha is strictly okay in its opening weekend, aided by #Buy1Get1 free ticket offer… Ideally, Sat - Sun biz should've been better, but the not-too-strong performance in mass pockets has curtailed its growth… All eyes on the crucial Mon biz.



[Week 1] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.01 cr,… pic.twitter.com/6VL5eyfrCH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2024

While writing a review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Yodha 1.5 out of 5 stars and he wrote, “Saddled with a wayward screenplay that fires a string of blanks, Yodha fights a losing battle. The titular hero is a de-rostered soldier from a disbanded task force who boards a commercial aeroplane to nowhere. He is on a mission to wreak vengeance and seek redemption. That is what the screenplay by co-director Sagar Ambre lets on amid the pandemonium unleashed by wobbly planes and failing hydraulics. Everything in Yodha, an insufferably scrappy thriller, is a bewildering blur. Figuring out what is going on is best left to troopers who have no fear of the unfathomable,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Yodha released on March 15.