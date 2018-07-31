Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi Explains What It's Like Working With Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Divyanka Tripathi at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's party (Courtesy: ektaravikapoor)

TV star Divyanka Tripathi, whose show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently completed 1,500 episodes, explained to news agency IANS what it's like working with producer Ekta Kapoor. Divyanka said that Ekta is a 'creative person' and is also an 'inspiration' for many people. "Working with a lady boss is always amazing and more fun. Ekta is a very creative person, and always gives us the right suggestion. Perhaps that also comes from the fact that apart from being a producer, she is also a writer. She pampers all of us and she deserves all the respect that she has earned over a period of time," Divyanka told IANS in an interview.

Ekta Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, recently featured on the list of Variety magazine's top 500 global entertainment leaders. Besides TV shows, Ekta had also produced several films, including Veere Di Wedding.

"There are many reasons why I respect Ekta and one of them is where she started from. Though she is the daughter of a yesteryear superstar like Jeetendraji, she started making her TV shows at the basement of her house, and went on to become one of the influential names in the business of TV entertainment. I think she is an inspiration to many women," Divyanka said.

Divyanka's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein started airing five years ago and is one of the most-successful shows on TV right now. Of the show, Divyanka told IANS, "Honestly, we never had the expectation to match up the TRP race and survive, so successfully with the show because the storyline of our show was very different when we started five years ago. Of course now it is much easier to continue the show as we have managed to establish all the characters well in the memory of our audience. Now, we fortunately have a strong base of fans and followers."

"I think I have grown as an actress in these five years, but I loved those days of the beginning of our show where my character was pretty new and naive," Divyanka added.

In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi stars opposite Karan Patel.

(With IANS inputs)