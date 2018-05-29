With Divyanka Tripathi, The Party Continues At Anita Hassanandani's New Home. Because, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The party season at Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy's new home is not over yet. Over the weekend, Anita hosted another housewarming party and the guest list was dominated by her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team. Divyanka Tripathi was impressed with Anita and Rohit's hospitality and shared many, many photos from the party. "Congratulations Anita and Rohit! Post this house warming, I wish your home stays warm with love and happiness always," she captioned one of the posts. Apart from Divyanka, we could spot Aditi Bhatia (who plays Ruhi), Shireen Mirza (Simran aka Simmi), Anurag Sharma (Parmeet), former YHM member Raj Singh Arora and actress Adaa Khan at the get-together.
Highlights
- Anita and her husband Rohit hosted a second house warming party
- Divyanka's co-star Karan Patel attended the first party with Ekta Kapoor
- Anita Hassanandani is looking forward to the launch of Naagin 3
Here are latest pictures from Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's house warming party:
Anita Hassanandani plays Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, a recurring character, whose loyalties towards Ishita (Divyanka) vary depending on the situation. Actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava attended the first party along with producer Ekta Kapoor. Here are pictures from the first party:
Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Anita Hassanandani is looking forward to the launch of Naagin 3 on June 2, in which she plays a revenge seeking shape-shifting naagin. She shares her onscreen character with actress Karishma Tanna. Naagin 3 stars actress Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role. The show also stars Rajat Tokas, Shoaib Ibrahim, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pearl V Puri.
Anita Hassanandani married businessman Rohit Reddy in 2014. Rohit often accompanies Anita and team Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to their international work trips.