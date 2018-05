Naagin 3 Actress Anita Hassanandani Hosts Housewarming Party For Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor And Others. See Pics

Anita Hassanandani shared this picture (Image courtesy: anitahassanandani)

Highlights "Blessed with the best," she wrote "Congratulations Anita and Rohit for the new love nest," Karan said Anita will feature in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3

#Blessed with the Best! A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on May 21, 2018 at 2:57pm PDT

Television star Anita Hassanandani, who is all set to star in Naagin 3 , hosted a housewarming party with husband Rohit Reddy for Ekta Kapoor, herco-star Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava, Neena Kulkarni and other friends. Anita posted a picture from the get-together and captioned it as, "Blessed with the best." She and Rohit had also shared pictures of their new home on their Instagram stories. "Congratulations to the two people we love the most... Anita & Rohit for their new love nest, where the study is the best room in the house," Karan Patel, who also shared a picture from the party, wrote. He and wife Ankita are expecting their first child. Ekta Kapoor, with whom Anita has collaborated for shows like(debut),and now, wrote, "Not because what a huge palatial house you both bought, I congratulate you because together you both built it into beautiful home."Take a look at the pictures here.The much-anticipated, also starring Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti, will begin from June 2.stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania will be the special guests on the first day of the show., which releases on June 1, is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor (Sonam's sister).Anita Hassanandani currently plays Shagun in, which is headlined by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. She will feature as a 'snake woman' in