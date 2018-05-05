Naagin 3 New Promo: Karishma Taana And Rajat Tokas' Tale Of Romance And Revenge

A new promo of Naagin 3 hit the Internet on Friday night and this revenge saga appears to be cliched. In the promo of the show, actress Karishma Tanna is introduced as the revenge seeking shape-shifting naagin, who can also change her appearance (and turns into Anita Hassanandani). She seeks revenge from her assaulters who also murdered her soulmate - a shape-shifting nag played by Rajat Tokas (Jodhaa Akbar and Chandra Nandni). Interestingly, Rajat Tokas had a recurring role in the first season of Naagin - he played a shape-shifting mongoose. Dramatic, yes, but there's nothing unique about this supernatural thriller.
Highlights
- Karishma and Anita play negative roles in Naagin 3
- Surbhi Jyoti, who hasn't been properly introduced, plays a positive role
- Naagin 3 will go on air in the first week on June
Watch the first promo of Naagin 3:
The showrunners have not properly introduced the lead of the show, Surbhi Jyoti, yet. Surbhi, who has featured in shows such as Qubool Hai and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, has a positive role in the series and she's also a shape-shifting naagin. Karishma Tanna and Anita Haasanandani (who apparently share their onscreen character) have a negative role.
Here's a snippet of Surbhi's introduction:
Naagin 3 is produced by Ekta Kapoor and it also stars Pearl V Puri, Amrapali Gupta, Rakshanda Khan and Chetan Hansraj. Mouni Roy, who headlined the first two seasons of the show, has quit the series. However fans are hopeful that of her return. Comments on the promo post prove that fans of the series loved Mouni Roy, whose character was killed in the finale of Naagin 2.
CommentsIn fact, when Ekta Kapoor had introduced Karishma Tanna, the team faced a severe backlash. Mouni Roy shared a special message for the fans in favour of Karishma's casting, who in turn said she's not in the show as Mouni's replacement.
Naagin 3 is a new story and the show will air in the first week of June.