Naagin 3: After Karishma Tanna, Please Welcome Anita Hassanandini As A Snake Woman

Producer Ekta Kapoor introduced television actress Anita Hassanandini as the second 'Naagin' of her much-awaited show Naagin 3. Anita's character in the show was described by Ekta as, "Naagin 3 welcomes Anita Hassanandani as the second shape shifting snake woman! It's V for vendetta this season in India's most-watched folklore supernatural franchise." Earlier this week, Karishma Tanna was introduced as the show's 'first Naagin.' However, the Internet was certainly not happy with Karishma's appearance. "We want Mouni Roy back" and "Karishma Tanna is a bad choice for Naagin" were some of the several comments posted. Anita Hassanandini's look has received a mixed reaction.
Highlights
After the severe criticism, Mouni Roy defended Karishma Tanna and wished her good luck. Karishma shared Mouni's video message on social media and wrote, "She (Mouni) has left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her. It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show."
A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin , she's left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her . It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show . Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement , estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT @ektaravikapoor @imouniroy @colorstv
After Karishma and Anita, the makers of Naagin 3 will soon introduce Surbhi Jyoti's character. Anita will be seen as the antagonist while Surbhi will play a positive role. Actor Pearl V Puri has also reportedly been roped in for the male lead in Naagin 3.
Naagin 3 is expected to go on air soon.