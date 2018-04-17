Karishma Tanna Shoots For Naagin 3. See Pics And Videos

Karishma Tanna is shooting for Naagin 3 late into the nights in Lonavla, Mumbai. The actress shared snippets of the on the sets activities on her Instagram story, which in turn was shared by fan clubs of the television show. Naagin 3 is a reboot of the first two seasons of the show, which was headlined by Mouni Roy. Earlier this month, producer Ekta Kapoor introduced Karishma Tanna as the "first naagin" of the show and the Internet did not like it much. Remarks such as, 'No Naagin without Mouni Roy,' dominated the comments threads.
Highlights
- Karishma Tanna is shooting in Lonavla
- Fans of the TV show wanted Mouni Roy instead of Karishma in the series
- "I can't think of replacing her," said Karishma
After the backlash, Mouni Roy stepped in to back Karishma, saying she'll do "exceedingly well." Karishma shared Mouni's message on her Instagram page and added: "Mouni Roy left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her. It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show."
A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin , she's left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her . It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show . Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement , estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT @ektaravikapoor @imouniroy @colorstv
Anita reportedly plays the antagonist in the show while Surbhi Jyoti will be seen in a positive role.
Naagin 3 is expected to air on television soon.