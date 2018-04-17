Karishma Tanna Shoots For Naagin 3. See Pics And Videos

Apart from Karishma Tanna, Naagin 3 also stars Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti

Karishma Tanna in Naagin 3. (Image courtesy: naagintvserial)

  1. Karishma Tanna is shooting in Lonavla
  2. Fans of the TV show wanted Mouni Roy instead of Karishma in the series
  3. "I can't think of replacing her," said Karishma
Karishma Tanna is shooting for Naagin 3 late into the nights in Lonavla, Mumbai. The actress shared snippets of the on the sets activities on her Instagram story, which in turn was shared by fan clubs of the television show. Naagin 3 is a reboot of the first two seasons of the show, which was headlined by Mouni Roy. Earlier this month, producer Ekta Kapoor introduced Karishma Tanna as the "first naagin" of the show and the Internet did not like it much. Remarks such as, 'No Naagin without Mouni Roy,' dominated the comments threads.

Take a look at the latest pictures from the sets of Naagin 3:
 

 


Now, that's an eerie landscape:
 
 


This is how Ekta Kapoor introduced Karishma Tanna:
 


After the backlash, Mouni Roy stepped in to back Karishma, saying she'll do "exceedingly well." Karishma shared Mouni's message on her Instagram page and added: "Mouni Roy left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her. It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show."
 


Apart from Karishma Tanna, Naagin 3 stars features Anita Hassanandani (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) and Surbhi Jyoti (Qubool hai and Koi Laut ke aaya Hai). Ekta Kapoor introduced Anita as the "second naagin" of the show. Anita reportedly plays the antagonist in the show while Surbhi Jyoti will be seen in a positive role.
 


Naagin 3 is expected to air on television soon.

