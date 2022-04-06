Yash On Being Compared To Shah Rukh And Salman Khan: 'Grown Up Watching Their Films'

Yash on comparison with SRK and Salman (Courtesy: thenameisyash)

2018's K.G.F: Chapter 1, starring Yash was a massive hit. After the success of his film, Yash was compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Now, in an interview with Bollywoodlife, he has talked about the comparison. He said, "I am a cinema kid. I have grown up watching their films. So, I would like to add that you know nothing is permanent here. I mean they are superstars and disrespecting them or comparing is not right. They all have been my inspiration to become an actor. They are the pillars of the industry."

Yash is now waiting for the release of K.G.F: Chapter 2 and during the press meet for the film, he talked about the pan India films and how they are becoming the reason to unite people across the nation. He said, "I think people have moved on. It's high time we have to understand that it's one industry and stop classifying it into categories. After that so much has changed. If it would not have changed, people would not have accepted it (pan Indian films with star cast from different film industries) in such a big way." He gave an example of S S Rajamouli's RRR.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is also directed by Prashanth Neel, who directed the first part of the film. The sequel of the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of Andhera, the antagonist in K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film is scheduled to release nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

