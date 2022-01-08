Inside KGF Star Yash's Birthday Celebrations With Family. See Pic

Yash shared this image. (courtesy: thenameisyash)

Superstar Yash decided to celebrate his 36th birthday with his family members, a glimpse from which he shared on his Instagram profile on Saturday. The actor posted a picture with wife Radhika Pandit and their kids Arya and Yatharv. He wrote in his caption: "Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans and well wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care."

In October 2019, Radhika Pandit and Yash welcomed their second child - a baby boy named Yatharv. The couple met on the sets of TV show Nandagokuland and they have worked together in films such as Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. They stepped into the Kannada film industry with the 2008 film Moggina Manasu. Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 and they welcomed their first child Ayra in December 2018.

Yash's next project is the sequel to his blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1. The sequel - KGF: Chapter 2 boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Bollywood veterans Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film will release in April this year and it will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

Besides KGF, Yash is also known for his performances in films such as Rocky, Kallara Santhe, Gokula, Thamassu, Modalasala, Kirataka, Lucky, Chandra among others.