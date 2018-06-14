Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Teaser Introduces Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Secret 'Mastana' Salman Khan

The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se dropped on the Internet in Thursday, a day before it will be screened in theatres during the presentation of Salman Khan's Race 3. The one-and-a-half minute teaser introduces the principle characters - 'Yamla' Dharmendra, who is young at heart, 'Pagla' Sunny Deol, who is strong but he's a softy at heart, 'Deewana' Bobby Deol who appears to be clueless about his life and lastly, secret 'Mastana' Salman Khan, who's given a Dabangg entry. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third film in the Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and it is directed by Navaniat Singh.
At the face of it, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se appears to be a reworked version of the previous films with nothing new to the content. The film reunites the Deols after five years - Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 released in 2013.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Gurmeet Saajan and Rana Ranbir. Apart from Salman Khan, actress Sonakshi Sinha has also be roped in for a special song appearance in the film. Earlier, Dharmendra shared a picture of Salman Khan filming the song sequence on the film's sets:
YPD PHIR SE !!! pic.twitter.com/kMt2bBxRVa— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018
Salman Khan and Bobby Deol co-star in tomorrow's Race 3. In several interviews during the promotion of Race 3, Bobby Deol credited Salman for helping him out during his low phase.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is expected to release on August 15 when it may clash with Akshay Kumar's Gold and John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.