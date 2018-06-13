Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Posters: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Are Back With A New Dose Of Laughter

Highlights
- "Main hoon Pagla, naam toh suna hoga," wrote Sunny Deol
- The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will release on Thursday
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se hits the screens on August 15
Take a look the posters of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Presenting the first look posters of #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe... Teaser out tomorrow... 15 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/ymD01QgiRE— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2018
Here's how Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol introduced their characters.
Main hoon Yamla! Leke aa rahe hai bohot sara ENTERTAINMENT #YPDPhirSe ke saath! @iamsunnydeol@thedeol@kriti_official@saregamaglobal@PenMoviespic.twitter.com/42h7FX3jN1— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018
The trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will reportedly be released when Salman Khan's Race 3 hits the screens on June 15. Salman had apparently asked Race 3 producers to add the first promo of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to his film, which also stars Bobby Deol. "He felt that the trailer would reach a wider audience if it is attached to Race 3, and in the process, would get a head-start ahead of its release," a source told mid-day.
A picture of Salman and Dharmendra, reportedly from the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, went viral a few months ago.
Sn's super Emotional Moment... with his 2 firsts.. first Hero as producer #dharmendra and first Hero as Director #salmankhan ...... #sajidnadiadwalapic.twitter.com/WKqgXABLmX— Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) March 6, 2018
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se releases on August 15.