Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Posters: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Are Back With A New Dose Of Laughter

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se posters introduce Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as 'Yamla,' 'Pagla' and 'Deewana,' respectively

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2018 20:02 IST
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Main hoon Pagla, naam toh suna hoga," wrote Sunny Deol
  2. The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will release on Thursday
  3. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se hits the screens on August 15
Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are back on screen with Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, their new film. As the name suggests, it is the third film of the Yamla Pagla Deewana. The three posters of the film feature Dharmendra and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, respectively and introduce them as 'Yamla,' 'Pagla' and 'Deewana.' The trio also introduced their characters posters on social media. "Main hoon Yamla! Leke aa rahe hai bohot sara entertainment," Dharmendra posted. "Main hoon Pagla, naam toh suna hoga," wrote Sunny Deol while Bobby Deol captioned his post as, "Mein hun Deewana... mujhe kuch naa samjhaana." The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will release on Thursday.

Take a look the posters of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
 

Here's how Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol introduced their characters.
 
 

 


The trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will reportedly be released when Salman Khan's Race 3 hits the screens on June 15. Salman had apparently asked Race 3 producers to add the first promo of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to his film, which also stars Bobby Deol. "He felt that the trailer would reach a wider audience if it is attached to Race 3, and in the process, would get a head-start ahead of its release," a source told mid-day.

A picture of Salman and Dharmendra, reportedly from the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, went viral a few months ago.
 

Yamla Pagla Deewana, the first film in this series, released in 2011 and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 hit the screens in 2013.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se releases on August 15.
 

