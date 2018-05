Salman Khan's Race 3 Will Reportedly Have Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Attached

Salman Khan's film Race 3 releases on Eid this year

Salman Khan'shas aconnection. Salman has reportedly decided to attach the trailer ofto his film, stated mid-day. Salman reportedly insisted his producers to add the first promo of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol's filmto, when it hits screens on Eid this year, according to the mid-day report. Talking to mid-day, sources revealed that: "He felt that the trailer would reach a wider audience if it is attached to, and in the process, would get a head-start ahead of its July release." It is also reported that Rajkumar Hirani'strailer will also be screened with the action entertainer.The 52-year-old actor will also reportedly feature in a "special song" for the film , which has already been filmed, stated mid-day. Salman is now helping out with the "marketing strategy", said mid-day. "Having already shot for a special song for, Salman Khan is now guiding the family with regard to the film's marketing strategy and promotions," the source revealed. "Salman has tremendous respect for Dharmendra, and treats Bobby like his own brother. He is happy to help them in any capacity that he can," the source added.Earlier, Bobby Deol had thanked Salman Khan for the motivational force behind his jaw-dropping physical transformation for. In case you missed, this is what he had posted on Twitter: Salman had introduced Bobby Deol'scharacter as the "main man" Yash and he appeared rather smitten. Take a look:is the third instalment to theseries which, featuring the Deol trio. The sequel is expected to release in July.