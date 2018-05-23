Salman Khan's Race 3 Will Reportedly Have Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Attached

Salman Khan's Race 3 has a Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se connection. Salman has reportedly decided to attach the trailer of Yamla PaglaDeewana Phir Se to his film Race 3, stated mid-day. Salman reportedly insisted his producers to add the first promo of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol's film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to Race 3, when it hits screens on Eid this year, according to the mid-day report. Talking to mid-day, sources revealed that: "He felt that the trailer would reach a wider audience if it is attached to Race 3, and in the process, would get a head-start ahead of its July release." It is also reported that Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju trailer will also be screened with the action entertainer.
Highlights
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is expected to release in July
- Salman Khan will also reportedly be seen in a song in the film
- Salman is reportedly helping the Deols' with "film's marketing strategy"
The 52-year-old actor will also reportedly feature in a "special song" for the film, which has already been filmed, stated mid-day. Salman is now helping out with the "marketing strategy", said mid-day. "Having already shot for a special song for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Salman Khan is now guiding the family with regard to the film's marketing strategy and promotions," the source revealed. "Salman has tremendous respect for Dharmendra, and treats Bobby like his own brother. He is happy to help them in any capacity that he can," the source added.
Earlier, Bobby Deol had thanked Salman Khan for the motivational force behind his jaw-dropping physical transformation for Race 3. In case you missed, this is what he had posted on Twitter:
When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3@RameshTaurani@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/hBpYrSgluQ— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 27, 2017
Salman had introduced Bobby Deol's Race 3 character as the "main man" Yash and he appeared rather smitten. Take a look:
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third instalment to the Yamla Pagla Deewana series which, featuring the Deol trio. The sequel is expected to release in July.