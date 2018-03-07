This Salman Khan, Dharmendra Picture Hints A Reunion. Twitter Thinks So

Salman Khan will reportedly do a cameo in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which stars Dharmendra

  1. Salman and Dharmendra had worked together in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
  2. Salman was Sajid Nadiadwala's first hero in his directorial debut Kick
  3. Salman has Race 3, Bharat and Dabanng 3 in the pipeline
A picture of Salman Khan and Dharmendra posing together with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has gone viral. Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan posted the picture of them from what appears to be a dance set and wrote, "Sajid Nadiadwala's super emotional moment... with his 2 firsts... first hero as producer Dharmendra and first hero as director, Salman Khan." For a moment, memories of Salman Khan and Dharmendra's last film together Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya came flooding back. Dharmendra played Kajol's (Salman Khan's love interest in the film) uncle. Netizens are speculating that Salman Khan, who will reportedly be doing a cameo in Dharmendra's forthcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, was there to shoot a song featuring Dharmendra. "Wow, can't wait for this song," read one comments.

Here's what Warda Khan Nadiadwala posted on Twitter:
 
 

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will reportedly see the pair - Salman and Dharmendra - returning once again after Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Tell Me O Kkhuda. Salman Khan made a special appearance in Tell Me O Kkhuda.

Dharmendra is quite fond of Salman Khan and treats him like his son. Back in December 2017, when Salman visited Dharmendra's farm, he was 'deeply touched.' The 78-year-old actor posted a picture of them on Twitter and wrote, "Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today... you will always be a son to me Salman Khan."

Here's what Dharmendra had posted on Twitter:
 

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Ramesh Taurani's Race 3. The Remo D'Souza-directed film also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

After Race 3, Salman Khan has Bharat and Dabangg 3, in the pipeline.

