This Salman Khan, Dharmendra Picture Hints A Reunion. Twitter Thinks So

A picture of Salman Khan and Dharmendra posing together with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has gone viral. Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan posted the picture of them from what appears to be a dance set and wrote, "Sajid Nadiadwala's super emotional moment... with his 2 firsts... first hero as producer Dharmendra and first hero as director, Salman Khan." For a moment, memories of Salman Khan and Dharmendra's last film together Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya came flooding back. Dharmendra played Kajol's (Salman Khan's love interest in the film) uncle. Netizens are speculating that Salman Khan, who will reportedly be doing a cameo in Dharmendra's forthcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, was there to shoot a song featuring Dharmendra. "Wow, can't wait for this song," read one comments.
Sn's super Emotional Moment... with his 2 firsts.. first Hero as producer #dharmendra and first Hero as Director #salmankhan ...... #sajidnadiadwalapic.twitter.com/WKqgXABLmX— Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) March 6, 2018
Wow superb can't wait mam for this song— Lovely Devil (@Beingstyylish) March 6, 2018
Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will reportedly see the pair - Salman and Dharmendra - returning once again after Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Tell Me O Kkhuda. Salman Khan made a special appearance in Tell Me O Kkhuda.
Dharmendra is quite fond of Salman Khan and treats him like his son. Back in December 2017, when Salman visited Dharmendra's farm, he was 'deeply touched.' The 78-year-old actor posted a picture of them on Twitter and wrote, "Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today... you will always be a son to me Salman Khan."
Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today... you will always be a son to me @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/2DSEObQYSR— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 29, 2017
After Race 3, Salman Khan has Bharat and Dabangg 3, in the pipeline.