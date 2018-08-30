Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Preview: Will Dharmendra, Sunny And Bobby Deol Makes Us ROFL This Time?

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (Image courtesy: ypdphirse)

Highlights It is something which I am really excited about: Bobby Deol Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is directed by Navaniat Singh Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree also releases on Friday

The Deols are back. They are back with the third part of their 2011 film Yamla Pagla Deewana. Titled Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol's film releases this Friday, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree. Going by the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the film appears to be drab with some really lame jokes and poor dialogues. Dharmendra features as an alcoholic lawyer. Bobby Deol plays a romantic hero, opposite Kriti Kharbanda. Speaking about the film to news agency IANS, Bobby Deol earlier said, "Well, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is something which I am really excited about. It is going to be one funny film... It is not out and out humour but it is subtle humour and I enjoyed being a part of it," adding that both Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are "awesome in the film."

Watch the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se here.

The first part of the film fared well at the box office, but the sequel failed to impress the audience. While promoting Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Dharmendra recently said that he knew Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 would be a flop. "We had to make a sequel but it was taking time. Things were not falling into place and then even the screenplay wasn't good. I knew while doing the film that it's rubbish (bakwaas) and had told the crew that I'm not enjoying shooting it. One knows whether it's going right or not," PTI quoted the 82-year-old actor as saying.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is directed by Navaniat Singh.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)