Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer: Dharmendra, Sunny And Bobby Deol, Why You Made The Film Phir Se?

You can totally avoid Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Yes, please. If you thought the Deols are back with a new dose of entertainment, you're wrong. The trailer of the film, which released recently, claims of having 'bahot saara entertainment,' but there's nothing to look forward to in the film. With some lame jokes and poor dialogues, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol present the third part of their 2011 film Yamla Pagla Deewana. Dharmendra features as an alcoholic lawyer, who hallucinates pretty women around him. Sunny Deol brings back his 'dhai kilo kaa hath' image once again while Bobby Deol plays a romantic hero. Shatrughan Sinha has a small role in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and we get to hear his infamous dialogue - Khaamosh. Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha surprise us, along with Salman Khan. They appear to have shot for a song.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se looks like a drab. Watch the trailer here.

As mentioned previously, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. The first part of the film fared well at the box office, the sequel failed to impress the audience.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has Kriti Kharbanda playing Bobby Deol's love interest. Of the film, the Race 3 actor told news agency IANS, "Well, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is something which I am really excited about. It's working with my dad and brother again. It is going to be one funny film... It is not out and out humour but it is subtle humour and I enjoyed being a part of it. My dad is awesome in the film and so is my brother."

Directed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, releases on August 31.

