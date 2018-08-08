Shatrughan Sinha Said Yes To Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se 'Even Before Dharmendra Asked'

Bobby Deol shared a photo from the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (Courtesy iambobbydeol)

Shatrughan Sinha, who recently shot a sequence for Dharmendra's upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, said that he readily agreed to play a "small role" in the film, news agency IANS reported. "We are there for one another any time we need each other. Doing that small role in Yamla Pagla Deewana was not something I had to think about. It was a yes even before Dharmendra asked," IANS quoted Shatrughan Sinha as saying. Dharmendra had shared a glimpse of the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. He captioned the photo: "Yeh dost aaj bhi mere saath hai , Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se mein." Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra are sharing the screen after a span of 20 years. They were last seen together in 1998 film Zulm-O-Sitam.

Speaking about his relationship with Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini, the 72-year-old actor said that their friendship is "rare," which has passed the test of time. "Not just Dharmendra, Hema (Malini) is also a dear friend. Both Hema and Dharmendra have been my friends for years. It is rare for a friendship to survive so long in this industry where loyalties change every Friday," Shatrughan Sinha told IANS. Dharmendra married Parkash Kaur in 1954 and in 1979, he married actress Hema Malini.

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra have worked together in over a dozen films. Blackmail, according to Shatrughan Sinha was the most "special" one. "All three of us (Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra and Hema Malini) have worked together in Dulal Guha's excellent film Dost which I think was released in 1974. This is one of my favourite films. Also, Vijay Anand's Blackmail, which Dharmendra and I were cast together. That was a special film. I think my wife Poonam has also worked in a film with Dharmendra." Besides Blackmail, Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra had co-starred in films like Teesri Aankh, Qayamat, Naseeb and Shehzaade.

Team Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is currently gearing for the release of the film, which also stars Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Gurmeet Saajan and Rana Ranbir. Salman Khan also has a special appearance in the film. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the film will release on August 31.

(With IANS inputs)