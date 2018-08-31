Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree Ahead Of The Deols' Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se In Early Box Office Race

Shraddha, Rajkummar and Aparshakti Khurrana in Stree (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Stree opened to fabulous reviews on Friday Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was panned by critics Stree also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana

Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, opened today along with Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which features Bollywood bigwigs Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Now, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh the early box office trends appear to favour Stree, which is directed by Amar Kaushik. "Box office can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business. Stree takes a bigger start than the bigger-in-cast Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Proves, phir se (yet again), Fridays can be so unpredictable," he posted on Twitter. Stree's additional star cast include critically acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi along with Aparshakti Khurrana. Apart from the cast, we believe the strong trailer, unique concept of the film and edgy promotional strategy may have pulled the crowd towards Stree.

Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business... #Stree takes a bigger start than the bigger-in-cast #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe... Proves, phir se [yet again], Fridays can be sooo unpredictable! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018

Stree opened to fabulous reviews with critical acclaim for lead actors Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao. Film critics and industry members have unanimously given a thumbs-up to this horror comedy film. Saibal Chatterjee gave Stree 3.5 star rating and said: "Stree delivers shocks and laughs in equal measure."

Stree is based on the urban legend in Chanderi (Madhya Pradesh) which links the ghost of a woman (called Stree) to the unusual disappearances of young men. Shraddha plays an eccentric village native who returns home in the same three days when Stree is at large.

Watch the trailer of Stree:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has been panned by critics. The film received 1.5 stars out of five and Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review: "You do not need to subject yourself to its surfeit of action, comedy and melodrama unless you are an inveterate fan of the Deols, collectively or individually."

Watch the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se -

The final result of the box office battle between Stree and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will be out soon.