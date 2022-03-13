Yami Gautam's Loved-Up Birthday Post For Husband Aditya Dhar. His Reaction

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. (courtesy: yamigautam)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4, last year

Yami Gautam is a stunner, and it is not just her acting prowess that we are talking about. The actress often treats her fans to glimpses from various aspects of her life, and the ones with her husband, film director Aditya Dhar are adorable. On Instagram, Yami shared some unseen photos with Aditya even as he turned 39 on Sunday. How could she not mark the occasion with a special note? Along with three photos, she wrote a short but sweet birthday wish that read: “Happy birthday to my love. Forever”. The actress added red heart emojis and a heart-eyed emoji to that.

The first image that Yami Gautam posted seems to be from her first Lohri celebrations after marriage. The photo from January shows Yami and Aditya Dhar standing side by side as they pose for the cameras. The two are all smiles for the camera. The second photo appears to be from Yami's wedding ceremonies last year. She is seen wearing a green saree, holding hands and laughing with Aditya. In the third photo, the film director is in the foreground, looking away from the camera while Yami is in the blurred background.

Fans are gushing about the post. It caught the attention of Aditya Dhar too. He commented, “All my pictures should always be with you because standing next to me makes me look like a million bucks.”

What did Yami say to that? She replied, “blush blush”, with some quirky emojis. Of course, the internet can't help but admire the couple's online PDA.

The Uri director also received a birthday message from actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor, who had played the protagonist in Uri, shared their photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday, mere bhai (my brother). Lots of love." Aditya reshared Vicky's note with the caption, "Mera Bhai. Love you.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4 last year.