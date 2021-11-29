Yami Gautam's Birthday This Year Was 'Special,' Courtesy Husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam shared this photo. (Image courtesy: yamigautam)

Highlights Yami Gautam turned 33 on Sunday

It was her first birthday with Aditya Dhar after their wedding

Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar in June this year

Birthday this year was quite "special" for Yami Gautam, who turned 33 on Sunday. The actress celebrated her birthday with her husband and director Aditya Dhar and her family for "making it so special." Yami, on Sunday, posted a photo and two videos from her birthday parties and wrote: "28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me. Feeling extremely blessed! Gratitude to my beautiful family and especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya) for making it so special" and added: "We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless." The photo features Yami cutting a cake with Aditya Dhar and their family sitting around her.

In her post, which includes videos of the actress cutting her birthday cake with her team and crew, Yami Gautam added: "Thank you my extremely hard-working team that believes in me tirelessly. Thank you to my amazing crew. Thank you for all the wishes from my colleagues, friends and members of fraternity and media houses etc. And a very special thank you to all the fans and fan-clubs! I am truly indebted by your love."

See Yami Gautam's post here:

Yami Gautam married Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in June this year. The couple surprised their fans by announcing their wedding with a photo of themselves from their big day and a heartwarming post that read: "'In your light, I learn to love - Rumi.' With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Recently, in an interview with The Indian Express, Yami Gautam revealed how she fell in love with Aditya Dhar on the sets of Uri. She told the publication: "I remember one of the crew members sat on the floor, and Aditya was sitting on a chair. He got up and said please sit, and just walked off. That girl was shocked because nobody does that for a staff member. These small things speak about you. My inspiration starts from the professional that he is. He has so much humility, so much goodness, that for everybody, it was really refreshing to see that" and added: "He values his family, which is extremely important to me."

Aditya Dhar won the National Award for Best Director for his 2019 movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, in which Yami Gautam starred as an undercover RAW agent. His next film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama again stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Bhoot Police. Her upcoming projects are Dasvi and A Thursday.