Yami Gautam Credits Uri: The Surgical Strike Role For Casting In Bala

Yami Gautam shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Yami Gautam believes her part in Uri: The Surgical Strike helped her score a role in Bala. She feels that certain films and roles tend to elevate an actor's perception in the eyes of other filmmakers. Commenting on it, Yami said in a statement: "I think we actors keep shifting our moulds with each film. Every film we do is a projection of who we are and what we are capable of. I have had the fortune of working on some amazing projects and some very challenging roles. But I do feel that after Uri, people have seen me in a whole new light and that is true for all actors. We are perceived slightly different after each film. And that's the wonderful part of our job."

"Post Uri, it took a role like that of Pallavi to have filmmakers now see me in a new light and I feel it was because of Uri, such a quirky different part has landed with me in Bala," she added.

It was her tough act as an intelligence officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike that changed the way people perceived Yami beyond her set image of being a pretty actress.

In Bala, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Yami will be seen as a supermodel from Lucknow. It is a role with an edge.

