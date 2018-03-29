Yami Gautam Adds Pole Dancing To Fitness Regime. Then This Video Goes Viral

Yami Gautam will do anything for fitness, no really. So, having tried the gym and water yoga, the actress has now included one more thing to her fitness regime. To ace the fitness game, Yami has decided to add pole dancing to her course, yeah, that's right! Yami has joined Aarifa Bhinderwala's pole dancing classes and is already doing a great job - she shared a video of her pole dancing on Instagram, in which she appears to have got the hang of the craft already! "In firsts of so many firsts ... pole dancing!! #neversaynever #hustlehard #dancelikeitsyourlife," Yami captioned the video, which has gone crazy viral now.
Shared on Thursday evening, Yami's video has garnered over 283,348 views with comments highlighting how "amazing" she is at her new venture.
In a statement, Yami Gautam revealed why she opted for pole dancing as a fitness exercise - she said enthusiasm for fitness and love for dance culminated into the idea. "The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more," IANS quoted her as saying. However, she added that pole dancing is something she never really imagined herself to enroll for: "So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing."
Other than Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez also practises pole dancing as part of her fitness routine. She also featured in a pole dancing sequence on screen in the song Chandralekha from the movie A Gentleman.
(With IANS inputs)