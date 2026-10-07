Inside Alia Bhatt's Fun-Filled Spain Vacation With Akansha Ranjan Kapoor And Friends

Alia Bhatt has taken a well-deserved break from her busy work schedule and is enjoying some quiet time with her closest friends in Spain. The actor is spending time in Mallorca with her girl gang, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Meghna Goyal, Devika Advani, Tanya Saha Gupta and Rhea Chatterjee.

From relaxing on a yacht and spending time near the sea to enjoying evenings together, the friends are making the most of their holiday. Alia has also been turning heads with her holiday outfits – wearing everything from bikinis to a stylish red gown.

One picture shows Alia Bhatt sitting near water with friends. Another captures the actor on a motorboat with Akansha and another friend. The group also enjoyed cafe visits, yacht rides and a day out in the water, where they posed together.

Alia wore a red bikini with a white bandana in one picture and a white bikini in another. For an evening outing, she chose a red gown, while in another photo, she chose a silver top with cream coloured bottoms, posing near the pool with her friends.

Taking to Instagram, Akansha Ranjan wrote, “This and nothing else.”

Ahead of the Spain holiday, Alia Bhatt attended Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding as a bridesmaid in July. Akansha married filmmaker Sharan Sharma in a small wedding ceremony in Mumbai, surrounded by their family and close friends.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Alpha with Sharvari Wagh, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film, scheduled to release in January 2027, also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

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