Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali In Talks To Revive <i>Inshallah</i> After <i>Love & War</i>: Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali may be ready to return to a story that never made it to big screens. The filmmaker is reportedly planning to revive Inshallah with Alia Bhatt after his upcoming film Love & War releases. The project, which was first announced in 2019 with Alia and Salman Khan, was shelved after Salman reportedly walked out just days before the shoot was scheduled to begin.

According to a report in Mid-day, SLB and Alia are now discussing bringing Inshallah back in a new form. However, this will reportedly not be a straight revival of the film that was announced seven years ago. While the basic story is expected to remain the same, the script and material will be reworked, with the makers looking to give the film a fresh spin.

The casting, too, is far from final. There had been speculation earlier this year that Shah Rukh Khan could step into the role originally planned for Salman. However, the report suggests that no actor has been locked in yet. The decision will reportedly be taken only after Sanjay Leela Bhansali is happy with the final script.

A source told the publication, “No casting gets locked on a Bhansali film without the script being finalised. Salman is occupied with Raj-DK's film while Shah Rukh hasn't decided his next after King. It's also possible that the story will seek a younger actor.”

This also means that Alia could once again find herself at the centre of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project. The actor-director duo first worked together on Gangubai Kathiawadi, after Inshallah was shelved. The film went on to become a major milestone in Alia's career, with the actor winning a National Award for her performance.

For now, their focus is on Love & War, which brings Alia together with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The makers recently unveiled the character posters of the three leads. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Love & War also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya (2007), while Alia reunites with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ | "The Ladies Have Done It Again": Alia Bhatt, Samantha, Kiara Advani Celebrate Women's Relay Gold At Asian Games