XXXTentacion Shot Dead. Kanye West, Diblo Post Tweets

XXXTentacion was shot dead in Florida on Monday afternoon

Entertainment | | Updated: June 19, 2018 14:26 IST
Kanye West shared this picture of XXXTentacion (Image courtesy: kanyewest)

Washington D.C: 

Highlights

  1. I never told you how much you inspired me: Kanye West
  2. "This kid was a genius. True artist," wrote Diblo
  3. XxxTentacion's real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy
Singer Kanye West mourned the death of American rapper XXXTentacion. The SAD! artist, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot dead in Florida on Monday afternoon. After learning of the news, West took to Twitter to remember the rapper. "Rest in peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing," wrote Yeezy.
 

Here's what the others posted:

Travis Barker: I'm at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist, one of the most f***ing talented of our time.

Diblo: This kid was a genius. True artist. He made his own rules. He has his faults but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self. He wanted to be better. He loves everyone so much . He lived for every kid out here. He had the biggest imagination. He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album. I invited him to La this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come. He used every second of his life to create. He repped Florida to his core.. I love this kid. He was gonna do so much more he promised me.
 


Tyga: Really sad Rip xxx.. so sad to lose good artist.


