XXXTentacion Shot Dead. Kanye West, Diblo Post Tweets

Highlights
- I never told you how much you inspired me: Kanye West
- "This kid was a genius. True artist," wrote Diblo
- XxxTentacion's real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy
rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018
Here's what the others posted:
Travis Barker: I'm at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist, one of the most f***ing talented of our time.
Diblo: This kid was a genius. True artist. He made his own rules. He has his faults but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self. He wanted to be better. He loves everyone so much . He lived for every kid out here. He had the biggest imagination. He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album. I invited him to La this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come. He used every second of his life to create. He repped Florida to his core.. I love this kid. He was gonna do so much more he promised me.
