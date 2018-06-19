XXXTentacion Shot Dead. Kanye West, Diblo Post Tweets

This kid was a genius. true artist. He made his own rules. He has his faults but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self . He wanted to be better. he loves everyone so much . He lived for every kid out here. He had the biggest imagination. He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album. I Invited him to La this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come . He used every second of his life to create . He reppped Florida to his core.. I love this kid . He was gonna do so much more he promised me

