X-Men: Dark Phoenix Box Office Collection Day 1: Sophie Turner's Film 'Braves Bharat Wave'

Sophie Turner in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner in the lead role, managed to perform well on its opening day in India. The film which opened in theaters on Wednesday, garnered over Rs 3.64 crore despite clashing with Salman Khan's Bharat at the box office, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh stated that the film performed well due to Eid holiday. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which also had a midweek release - braves Bharat wave... Does pretty well on Eid holiday... Wed Rs 3.10 cr Nett BOC [1480 screens]. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 3.64 cr."

#XMen: #DarkPhoenix - which also had a midweek release - braves #Bharat wave... Does pretty well on #Eid holiday... Wed 3.10 cr Nett BOC [1480 screens]. India biz. Gross BOC: 3.64 cr. #XMenDarkPhoenix — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Bharat earned a whopping Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that Bharat is Salman Khan's biggest Eid blockbuster and he tweeted: "Salmania grips the nation... Bharat storms the BO... Proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller. Bharat opens much bigger than Salman-Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai [Rs. 34.10 cr] and Sultan [Rs. 36.54 cr]... Wed Rs. 42.30 cr. India biz."

#Salmania grips the nation... #Bharat storms the BO... Proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller... #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman - Ali Abbas Zafar's #TigerZindaHai [ 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [36.54 cr]... Wed 42.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

Besides Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, X-Men: Dark Phoenix also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult among others. The film has been directed by Simon Kinberg.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu in India.