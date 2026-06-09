Marvel Star Wyatt Russell Says Sebastian Stan “Amazing” In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is continuing to build excitement ahead of its theatrical release, and actor Wyatt Russell has offered an exciting update on its progress. Russell, who reprises his role as John Walker in the upcoming film, revealed that production is largely complete. He also praised several of his co-stars such as Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour for their performances.

The film is shaping up to be something special for Marvel fans, Russell told Deadline.

“We've finished most of the filming, and all this stuff is done. It's looking awesome from what I've been able to glean,” Russell said. “Haven't seen much, but I've seen some of the trailers and stuff. Just doing it was a blast.”

Wyatt Russell Praises Sebastian Stan

While remaining tight-lipped about plot details, the actor showered Sebastian Stan with praise.

“I can tell you Sebastian is amazing in it. I know David Harbour is going to be great in it,” Russell said, adding that working alongside Florence Pugh and the rest of the cast made for an unforgettable experience.

“We worked a lot on set with everybody, and Florence [Pugh], being on set with them, and all the other people that you got to be on set [with]. It was just a cool place to be. I have had a blast and I'm happy to get to be able to see it,” he added.

What We Know About Avengers: Doomsday?

The film will see the return of the entire Thunderbolts team following the events of Thunderbolts, with Russell's John Walker expected to join Earth's mightiest heroes in the battle against Doctor Doom.

Beyond the Thunderbolts roster, Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature a star-studded cast of talented actors including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, the Fantastic Four, and characters from the Fox-era X-Men franchise.

Robert Downey Jr. Look as Doctor Doom

Adding to the anticipation, recent merchandise leaks have offered fans a glimpse at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Speaking at SXSW London, Russo said, “We were with Rob [Downey Jr.] earlier today. We were both talking about this concept that we are back to phase zero. This is starting over from scratch. We want to make sure everybody feels like this isn't leaning on anything from the past.”

Mark your calendars! Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18.