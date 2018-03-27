World Theatre Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pic From School Annual Play With The Story

#worldtheatreday We performed a street play called Mann Ki Bhadaas - a musical at IIT Powai in 2002. Our theatre group Aaghaaz from DAV college Chandigarh got the first prize that year. That was the first time a college from a non metro city participated in Mood Indigo and got the first prize. Cant forget that day. @rochakkohli and @charandeepkalra are also in the pic. I'm sure it will be difficult for you guys to recognise me in this.

