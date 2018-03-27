World Theatre Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pic From School Annual Play With The Story

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself performing a play during his school days

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 27, 2018 21:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
World Theatre Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pic From School Annual Play With The Story

Amitabh Bachchan shared this old picture on World Theatre Day (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Big B played the role of a school principal
  2. "The happiest days of your life," he wrote
  3. Other Bollywood stars have also shared their posts on World Theatre Day
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture of himself performing a play during his school days. Big B, who studied in Nainital's Sherwood College, had played the role of a school principal in the play. "World Theatre Day.. Sherwood College, Nainital. 1956, school annual play.. 'The happiest days of your life,' a girls school has a fire problem and shift to the boys school.. and chaos !! AB on phone playing Mr Pond, principal of the boy's school," he tweeted. (Mr Pond here is Big B). In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan is surrounded by three other students. Big B's mother Teji Bachchan was interested in theatre while his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a famous poet.

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's post.
 

Amitabh Bachchan, 75, is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film is 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor, which releases in May. Meanwhile, he is also part of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. Besides these Hindi films, Big B is all set to feature in a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Telugu projectSye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

"Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad," Big B wrote on his blog.

Comments
Meanwhile, several other Bollywood celebrities have shared their posts on World Theatre Day. Here they are.
 

 
 
 

Many Bollywood stars started their career as theatre artistes.
 

Trending

Amitabh BachchanWorld Theatre Day 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSAmit ShahPNR StatusMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................