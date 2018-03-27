World Theatre Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pic From School Annual Play With The Story

Highlights
T 2756 - #WorldTheatreDay .. Sherwood College , Nainital 1956, School Annual play .. " The Happiest Day's of your Life " , a Girls School has a fire problem and shift to the Boy's School .. and chaos !! AB on phone playing Mr Pond, Principal of the Boys School. pic.twitter.com/nUNCLi5msA— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan, 75, is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film is 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor, which releases in May. Meanwhile, he is also part of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. Besides these Hindi films, Big B is all set to feature in a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Telugu projectSye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
"Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad," Big B wrote on his blog.
#worldtheatreday We performed a street play called Mann Ki Bhadaas - a musical at IIT Powai in 2002. Our theatre group Aaghaaz from DAV college Chandigarh got the first prize that year. That was the first time a college from a non metro city participated in Mood Indigo and got the first prize. Cant forget that day. @rochakkohli and @charandeepkalra are also in the pic. I'm sure it will be difficult for you guys to recognise me in this.
Theatre made us creative, confident, adventurous and disciplined! #WorldTheatreDaypic.twitter.com/yqP0rZWJ0s— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 27, 2018
This ws my 1st evr theatre play in Maharashtra fr NSD in 1995 in Bharud form Directed by #ShriVamanKendre— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 27, 2018
I wish to rejuvenate all d gold & traditional forms like Gondhal, Jagran, Kirtan, Bharud, Dashavatar, Powada & lot many others.#WorldTheatreDaypic.twitter.com/gMb7DE6nq1
I began my journey with theatre and there will always be special love for theatre in my heart.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) March 27, 2018
Wishing one and all a very Happy #WorldTheatreDay.
Here's an old picture from my play "Mahatma versus Gandhi" as our beloved Bapu. pic.twitter.com/jNgMIQKuQw
Many Bollywood stars started their career as theatre artistes.