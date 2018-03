World Theatre Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pic From School Annual Play With The Story

Highlights Big B played the role of a school principal "The happiest days of your life," he wrote Other Bollywood stars have also shared their posts on World Theatre Day

T 2756 - #WorldTheatreDay .. Sherwood College , Nainital 1956, School Annual play .. " The Happiest Day's of your Life " , a Girls School has a fire problem and shift to the Boy's School .. and chaos !! AB on phone playing Mr Pond, Principal of the Boys School. pic.twitter.com/nUNCLi5msA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2018

This ws my 1st evr theatre play in Maharashtra fr NSD in 1995 in Bharud form Directed by #ShriVamanKendre

I wish to rejuvenate all d gold & traditional forms like Gondhal, Jagran, Kirtan, Bharud, Dashavatar, Powada & lot many others.#WorldTheatreDaypic.twitter.com/gMb7DE6nq1 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 27, 2018

I began my journey with theatre and there will always be special love for theatre in my heart.

Wishing one and all a very Happy #WorldTheatreDay.

Here's an old picture from my play "Mahatma versus Gandhi" as our beloved Bapu. pic.twitter.com/jNgMIQKuQw — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) March 27, 2018

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture of himself performing a play during his school days. Big B, who studied in Nainital's Sherwood College, had played the role of a school principal in the play. "World Theatre Day.. Sherwood College, Nainital. 1956, school annual play.. 'The happiest days of your life,' a girls school has a fire problem and shift to the boys school.. and chaos !! AB on phone playing Mr Pond, principal of the boy's school," he tweeted. (Mr Pond here is Big B). In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan is surrounded by three other students. Big B's mother Teji Bachchan was interested in theatre while his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a famous poet.Here's Amitabh Bachchan's post.Amitabh Bachchan, 75, is currently filming, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film iswith Rishi Kapoor, which releases in May. Meanwhile, he is also part of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's. Besides these Hindi films, Big B is all set to feature in a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Telugu project "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad," Big B wrote on his blog Meanwhile, several other Bollywood celebrities have shared their posts on World Theatre Day . Here they are.Many Bollywood stars started their career as theatre artistes.