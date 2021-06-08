World Ocean Day 2021: Into The Blue With Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry in a still from the video. (Imagecourtesy: sophiechoudry)

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry, who often spends time by the beach, on Tuesday, dropped a video of herself from one of her vacations. Sophie Choudry marked World Ocean Day with the new video. World Ocean Day is observed every year on June 8. In the video, Sophie Choudry can initially be seen spending some time on the beach and she can later be seen sporting some diving gear as she swims in the ocean. The video also gives a glimpse of the underwater world as it captures the fishes that Sophie Choudry spotted during her sea-diving experience. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sophie Choudry urged everyone to "stop polluting" the ocean. "The ocean is an integral part of our soul. No water, no life. So please stop polluting and start protecting. Happy world ocean day," Sophie Choudry wrote in the caption of the post.

Many fans of the actress commented on her post. "Woww," wrote an Instagram user, while most others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Sophie Choudry's video here:

Earlier on World Environment Day, Sophie had dropped two pictures of herself clicked near a beach. She can be seen smiling in the pictures as the blue ocean forms the backdrop. "Swipe to see how I feel amidst nature," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the pictures here:

Sophie Choudry is a beach baby and that is evident from her Instagram feed. She often shares pictures of herself clicked on the beach.

Here are some pictures of Sophie Choudry spending some time by the beach:

Sophie Choudry began her career in the entertainment industry as a singer and later joined MTV as a VJ. She began her acting career with the film Shaadi No.1 , co-starring Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Esha Deol, Sharman Joshi and Ayesha Takia. She has also featured in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Kidnap, Daddy Cool and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara.