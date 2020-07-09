Sophie Choudry Sums Up Her Thursday Mood With This Stunning Throwback Pic

Sophie Choudry shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sophiechoudry)

Actress Sophie Choudry is "dreaming" of the beach. The reason we are saying this is because, on Thursday, the actress shared a stunning throwback photo of herself from her beach vacation to sum up her mood. In the photograph, Sophie looks fabulous in a black bikini, which she paired with a printed shrug. She can be seen posing in the water. Sharing the photo, Sophie wrote: "Buddhu sa mann" and then accompanied her post with hashtags such as #mood #tbt #takemeback #dreamingofthis and #islandgirlforever. Sophie's fans flooded her post with comments comprising heart and fiery emojis. Take a look at Sophie Choudry's post here:

Sophie Choudry started her career in the entertainment industry as a singer and later went on to become a VJ for MTV's show Loveline.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2005 film Shaadi No 1, in which she co-starred with Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Sharman Joshi, Esha Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Ayesha Takia. In the same year, she featured in two other Hindi film - Pyaar Ke Side Effects, in which Mallika Sherawat played the lead role, and I See You, featuring Arjun Rampal. Since then, Sophie has worked in several films, including Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Heyy Babyy, Aggar, Speed, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kidnap, Aa Dekhen Zara, Daddy Cool, Vedi and Shootout At Wadala.

Her last Bollywood film remains Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara. In Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Sophie starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film released in 2013.