World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar And Dia Mirza Urge Fans To 'Co-Exist In Harmony With Nature'

World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights "Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her": Anushka

"Let's always remember that Earth is beautiful," she wrote

"And we should let it be that way," she added

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, Bollywood stars reminded their fans how important it is to "co-exist in harmony with nature." Celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza shared how one can "protect, conserve and sustainably manage the natural resources" and encouraged their fans to "change their daily habits" for a "healthy environment." Anushka, who has always been very vocal about various social causes, especially environmental issues, shared throwback pictures of herself enjoying the beauty of Mother Nature and wrote: "A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species' and other species' existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources."

"Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let's always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way," she added.

Bhumi Pednekar, using a filter on Instagram, showed her fans how greenery will make the popular spots across the country more beautiful. She shared a couple of short clips with this message: "Let it grow, let it breathe! Imagine a clean and green world where we all live together as one big happy family! It's important to protect what nature gives us! It's time we make the switch to just about becoming environmentally conscious by changing our daily habits. P.S. (Do this and it will make you happy and your surroundings even happier). #WorldNatureConservationDay."

Actress Dia Mirza, who is a well-known environmental activist, also shared a video of a bird chirping in a garden and wrote: "Let's keep planting change! Let's strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well-being, peace and progress depends on it. Let's #BuildBackBetter #ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay. Salute all those who work to protect our natural world."

Let's keep planting change! Let's strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well being, peace and progress depends on it Let's #BuildBackBetter#ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay Salute all those who work to protect our natural world. #SDGspic.twitter.com/PoJBo1iZoW — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 28, 2020

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28 every year. The day aims to spread awareness about the importance of nature in our lives and why we need to conserve it.