World Famous Lover Distributor On Vijay Deverakonda's Donation Announcement: 'We Lost 8 Crore'

Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover released in 2020. The film also starred Raashii Khanna, Pawan Kalyan, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa. World Famous Lover was backed by K. A. Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. The Kranthi Madhav directorial opened to negative reviews and fell flat at the box office. Now, Abhishek Pictures, who owned World Famous Lover's distribution rights, has revealed that it lost Rs 8 crore. The production house, in a tweet on X (formerly called Twitter), added that “no one responded over it [loss]”. The tweet read, “Dear Vijay Deverakonda, we lost Rs 8 crore in the distribution of World Famous Lover, but no one responded over it. Now as you are donating 1 crore to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting and hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors and Distributors families also. Thank you, yours, Abhishek Pictures.” The hashtags attached to the post read “humanity”, “love” and “empathy.”





The tweet by Abhishek Pictures comes days after Vijay Deverakonda announced that he will celebrate the success of Kushi by donating a portion of his earnings from the film to fans. Kushi released in theatres worldwide on September 1. It minted over 70 crores at the global box office within three days of its release. The romantic comedy also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

At an event in Visakhapatnam, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive Rs 1 lakh. This money is from my personal account.” Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a video of Vijay Deverakonda's announcement on X. He wrote, “Just in: Vijay Deverakonda to give Rs 1 lakh each to 100 families in the next 10 days. Total: 1 crore.”

Vijay Deverakonda will be collaborating with Mrunal Thakur for his next film. It has been temporarily titled VD13.