Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Temple Visit With Family After Kushi's Release

Vijay Deverakonda, whose recent release Kushi has been garnering praise from fans and critics alike, was recently spotted visiting the Yadadri Temple in Telangana with his family. In the pictures, Vijay can be seen offering prayers while being dressed in a vesti. The Arjun Reddy star's mom Madhavi, dad Govardhan Rao, and brother Anand were also pictured sitting alongside the actor. The pictures were shared on Mythri Movie Makers' official Instagram page alongside a caption that read, "The man of the hour, Vijay Deverakonda along with his family and team #Kushi took divine blessings at the Yadadri Temple after scoring a BLOCKBUSTER.”

Earlier, Vijay's co-star Samantha also shared a special post to thank fans for showering all the love on Kushi. The actress shared a bunch of pictures to talk about her mood before and after the release of the film. While the first snapshot featured her happy and smiling face, the second and third photographs showed Samantha all stressed out and glued to the mobile screen. In the carousel, she also shared a video, which captured fans' reactions upon watching Kushi in the theatre. “You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive,” Samantha quipped. In the caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “It never gets easier, it's the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for #Kushi. Picture 1- After the movie's release. Picture 2 and 3 - Before (the stressssssssssss). Video 4 - You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive.”

The cast and crew of Kushi are celebrating the “blockbuster” response of fans from across the world. A few glimpses of the celebration were shared on the official Instagram handle of the production house Mythri Movie Makers. The snapshots feature the crew of Kushi, along with director Shiva Nirvana. In another snapshot, they were seen bursting crackers. “Team #Kushi is delighted and celebrated the blockbuster response from all across the world. Book your tickets now for the BLOCKBUSTER FAMILY ENTERTAINER,” read the caption.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kushi 2.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, “Kushi, banking on the magnetism that Vijay Deverakonda (coming off the disastrous Liger and in need of a hit) exudes and the chemistry that he shares with Samantha (out to live down Shaakuntalam), wants to tell its audience that love conquers all, it spends a large portion of its 165-minute runtime emphasizing that those who do not agree with each other will always struggle to live under one roof. If we take that supposition as a commentary on the fractious world that we live in today, is Kushi suggesting that acceptance, tolerance, and respect for diversity aren't ideals worth fighting for? It is probably not doing that because it is after a feel-good film that ends on an all-is-well-with-the-world note.”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be collaborating with Mrunal Thakur for his next film, which has been temporarily titled VD13.