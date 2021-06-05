World Environment Day 2021: 'Protect, Heal, Love,' Writes Kareena Kapoor For This Adorable Video Of Beach Baby Taimur

World Environment Day 2021: Taimur in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, on Saturday, shared a video featuring some brand new pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan. The post comes in the light of the World Environment Day, which is being observed today. The video posted by Kareena Kapoor comes packed with loads of cuteness, all thanks to the adorable munchkin Taimur. In the video, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen enjoying in the nature's lap as he plays with the sand near a beach. Bringing back all our childhood memories, Taimur can be seen wearing a T-shirt with the Tom And Jerry print on it. In the caption of the post, Kareena shared her message for the World Environment Day, as she wrote: "Protect, heal, love." She added heart emojis in the caption of the post.

Fans of the 40-year-old actress flooded her comments section with scores of comments complimenting Taimur. "Tim love you," a fan commented, while another fan wrote:" My favourite." Most other fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Taimur Ali Khan keeps featuring on his mother's Instagram entries quite frequently. Last week, Kareena Kapoor had shared a throwback family picture featuring her and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The picture also featured Saif's sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, and Soha's husband' actor Kunal Kemmu. Not to forget, we can also see Taimur as a toddler in his father's arms. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya is also a part of the picture, in which the family could be seen chilling in a swimming pool.

On Mother's Day, Kareena had shared a picture of Taimur holding his baby brother in his hands. "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow," Kareena wrote in the caption.

Here are some more pictures of Taimur posted by Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur in 2016. Kareena recently gave birth to her second child in February this year.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's period-prama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.