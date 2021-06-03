World Bicycle Day 2021: Tahira Kashyap Goes Back To School Riding On Memories

Tahira Kashyap shared this picture.(Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, on Thursday, marked the World Bicycle Day by sharing a new picture of herself on social media. The picture that she shared on Instagram, features her riding a bicycle. She can be seen acing an all-blue look in the picture as she can be seen wearing a denim jacket and a blue long skirt. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress shared how bicycle was her "permanent high school ki sawaari (permanent high school ride)." Tahira Kashyap wrote: "Happy world bicycle day folks #worldbicycleday meri permanent high school ki sawaari (my permanent high school ride)." She also expressed her love for cycling through the hashtag "#lovetocycle."

The author's post received a lot of comments from her Instafam. While some complimented her look in the picture, others simply dropped heart emojis. "Looking good, looking good," an Instagram user commented.

Tahira Kashyap, who is known for her book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman,' on Wednesday, shared her struggles as a writer during the lockdown. She shared a picture of herself from her writing desk. In the caption of the post, she termed herself as the "lockdown writer" and wrote: "I certainly am a lockdown writer and it's cost me getting my specs back! 9 years of being specs and lenses free... sigh this is after getting a lasik done in 2011. This lockdown has also cost me getting my moustache too."

Last week, Tahira Kashyap was busy sharing throwback pictures of herself and her family on social media. The pictures featured her and her children - Varushka and Virajveer. "Cheering myself up," she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures.

Tahira Kashyap is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Earlier this month, the author had shared a stunning shirtless picture of Ayushmann on Instagram. In the caption, she counted Ayushmann Khurrana as one of the things that she likes. "Also, all things I like! (Part 2) Chai, kitaab (book), lamp, study table, rain and this hot boy Ayushmann Khurrana," she wrote in the caption.

Tahira Kashyap has written four books with the latest one being 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.' Other books by the author include 'I Promise,' and 'Souled Out.' Tahira has co-authored Ayushmann Khurrana's biography 'Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood.'