Jack Jones, Grammy-Winning Singer Of <i>Wives and Lovers</i>, Dies At 86

Singer Jack Jones famed for his smooth velvety voice and hits like Wives and Lovers and the theme for The Love Boat, has died at the age of 86. His widow, Eleonora Jones, confirmed that he died Wednesday, at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, after a two-year battle with leukaemia, as per Billboard.

Singer Nancy Sinatra also mourned the demise of her "longtime buddy" in an emotional post shared on her Instagram handle. "My longtime buddy since we went to Unihi. Jonesey was an 18 year old senior and I was a lowly freshman. He has left the earth and I'm so sad. His beautiful voice will linger and linger as long as people need to listen to good music. Happy trails and following seas, dear treasured friend," she wrote.

Jones' passing marks the loss of one of the last great crooners of the easy-listening genre, which thrived before being overshadowed by the rise of rock music in the late 1960s and 1970s. Just seven months prior, fellow singer Steve Lawrence, who shared a similar style, also died at the age of 88. The traditional pop sound, which once dominated the charts, has seen a resurgence in recent years with artists like Michael Buble leading the way.

Jones achieved significant success on the Billboard charts, with three No 1 hits on the Easy Listening chart: The Race Is On (1965), The Impossible Dream (The Quest) (1966), and Lady (1967). His rendition of The Impossible Dream earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Performance, Male, and became a staple on TV variety shows. Earlier in the 1960s, he won two Grammys for Lollipops and Roses and Wives and Lovers, both of which showcased his remarkable vocal talent.

Although Wives and Lovers, which peaked at No 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1964, has been criticised for its outdated views on gender roles, Jones addressed the backlash by humorously altering the lyrics during performances. He reflected on the song's impact, stating, "It made my career, and I'm grateful for that," according to Billboard.

In addition to his music career, Jones' voice became synonymous with the easy-listening vibe of the 1960s, often featured in films and television. His songs can be heard in the soundtracks of iconic movies such as Good Morning, Vietnam and Goodfellas. Jones also sang the title songs for several films and made memorable appearances at award shows, including a performance at the 1965 Oscars. Perhaps most notably, he lent his voice to the theme song of The Love Boat during its first eight seasons, a tune that remains a nostalgic favourite. Jones' rendition cracked Billboard's adult contemporary chart in 1980, alongside other hits like Let Me Be the One and What I Did for Love.

Born John Allan Jones on January 14, 1938, in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by the entertainment industry from an early age, with both parents having successful careers in acting and music. Over his lifetime, Jones was married six times and is survived by his wife Eleonora, two daughters, two stepdaughters, and three grandchildren, as per Billboard. Despite facing health challenges, Jones continued to perform until shortly before his death, captivating audiences with his timeless voice.

