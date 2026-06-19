Jessie James Decker Drops Impressive Before-And-After Weight Loss Photo: "The Woman I Am Today…"

Country singer Jessie James Decker has surprised fans with her stunning physical transformation. The 38-year-old singer, who gave birth to four children in 10 years, shared a before-and-after weight loss photo on social media.

The first image clearly showcased Jessie's transformation as she flaunted her ribbed figure with toned biceps and quadriceps in a yellow bikini and posed with dumbbells. The throwback image showed her looking much heavier in orange shorts and a green sports bra.

Jessie James Decker On Her Fitness Journey

Sharing her transformation, Jessie wrote, “I like my body more today than when I was 23! Why? Lots of reasons! The biggest reason is I've had to work my a** off to get where I am today.”

She continued, “Sure, having that youthful body where you don't have to do much and you stay 'skinny' was cool-ish, but the woman I am today blows that 23-year-old Jess away. There's just something about working and earning something even better, especially after bearing children time after time and putting your body through so much! My goal has ALWAYS been getting stronger and getting toned (not skinny). "

The country singer shares four kids with retired NFL star and husband Eric Decker.

She concluded her post by promoting her 21-day summer challenge and new fitness app.

Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Pregnancy Weight Gain

Previously, she shared a video on Instagram showcasing different stages of her post-pregnancy weight loss regime. Jessie wrote, “This video is as raw and real as it gets. I've been anxious to share, but here it goes. I've always been a naturally petite fit, could eat whatever I wanted and stay in shape kind of girl. So when I got pregnant and gained over 55 pounds almost every single time, and it didn't magically fall off afterward, I learned fast that I actually had to put in real effort and work my ass off to get back to where I wanted to be.”

She admitted feeling uncomfortable in her clothes and decided to take action. “I know what it's like to put in the work day after day, wonder if it's ever going to happen, and feel completely defeated. I've had to do it four different times over a decade. But settling has never been something I do very well,” she explained, adding that she found motivation and success by starting a group chat with her sister, mom and best friend where they encouraged each other to work out and keep going.