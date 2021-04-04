'With Due Respect To Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli,' Amitabh Bachchan Found This Joke Funny

Amitabh Bachchan with Virat and Anushka in a pic from their reception (courtesy AmitabhBachchan)

Highlights Big B shared a joke about Anushka and Virat

"The Holi jokes haven't stopped yet," he wrote on Instagram

"With due respects to Anushka and Virat," he added

Amitabh Bachchan is still in the Holi mood and cannot stop laughing over a few jokes shared by a member of his "Extended Family (EF)." One in particular is about star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. In an Instagram post, Big B wrote: "Rang abhi tak utara nahin. Aur tyohar ke chutkule bandh nahi huye (The colours of Holi haven't faded yet and festive jokes haven't stopped yet either)." Big B, who checks into social media late at night, shared this joke with us, which he found hilarious. He added a disclaimer to, saying it's all in good humour: "With due respects to Anushka and Virat." Here's the Anushka-Virat joke that cracked up Big B: "ENGLISH: Anushka has a huge apartment! HINDI: Anushka ke paas Virat Kohli hai."

"Courtesy my EF from my Blog," he added. For the uninitiated, EF is Amitabh Bachchan's fans on social media.

Earlier this year, Mr Bachchan had shared a meme on Twitter about cricketers and daughters, which he thought to be hilarious. After Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby daughter in January, Big B shared a meme with the theme "Future Ki Women Cricket Team", which not everyone found funny. Critical tweets pointed out that Big B's joke had undertones of nepotism.

T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~



"... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? ????'' pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan headlined the guest list at Anushka and Virat's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2017. He arrived with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This is how Big B had congratulated the couple: "Wishes and love from all of us."

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan, 78, has films such as Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund and Mayday in his line-up. Mr Bachchan, who had contracted COVID-19 last year, also recently tweeted about getting coronavirus vaccination.