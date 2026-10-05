<i>Varanasi</i> Could Be An Oscar Contender? SS Karthikeya Teases "Crazy" Action

The new Oscar category for stunt design could have an Indian contender to watch out for. SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi is already being talked about for its scale, and producer SS Karthikeya has now hinted that its action could be in the running for the new Academy Award.

Speaking to Thyview, Karthikeya was asked about the film's stunt sequences in the wake of the Oscars announcing a separate category for stunt design. His response suggested that Varanasi is aiming for something very different from the action seen in SS Rajamouli's earlier blockbusters RRR and Baahubali.

"It's going to be crazy and a different kind of action. Not the kind of action that you saw in RRR or Baahubali. It's a completely different kind of action, but you will be on the edge of your seat in every sequence. So let's see," he said.

The comments come as the Academy prepares to introduce the Achievement in Stunt Design category at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028. The award will be open to films released in 2027 and will recognise the creative and technical work that goes into designing action sequences, including the work of stunt designers, coordinators, performers, choreographers and other specialists.

That makes Varanasi, which is scheduled to hit theatres in April 2027, an interesting film to watch when the new Oscar category makes its debut.

More About Varanasi

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran and brings together mythology, Indian folk tales and sci-fi elements, including time travel.

The first glimpse introduced Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, who sets out on a time-travelling journey after being sent on a mission by Prithviraj's Kumbha. He later discovers that Kumbha has his own plans and is the antagonist of the story.

For Priyanka Chopra, Varanasi marks her return to Indian cinema after nearly eight years. She plays Mandakini, who was introduced in the first poster wearing a saree and carrying a gun.

Priyanka's last Indian film was the 2019 biographical drama The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose.

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