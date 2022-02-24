Will Smith's Quote On 'Humiliation, Divorce' Resonated With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha reads Will Smith's book (Courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu read Hollywood actor and comedian Will Smith's book, titled Will. She reviewed the book and shared a quote. The quote reads, "Over the past thirty years, like all of us, 1 have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I've had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated-and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you're going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?"

She also reviewed the book and wrote, "Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will."

In October last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. Their post had read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

After announcing the separation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was trolled and she had lashed out at trolls and called affair and abortion rumours false.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a busy schedule. She will be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. She will also start shooting for her international project. Samantha will shoot with Downton Abbey director Philip John for Arrangements Of Love.