ICYMI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Post For Nayanthara Is All Sorts Of Goals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a special friend in town. And, this person is a fellow superstar. We are talking about her co-star Nayanthara, who made an appearance in Samantha's Instagram post on Twos Day. To mark the special date, Samantha has shared a picture featuring herself and Nayanthara with their arms around each other. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “20:02. On 22.2.2022. Special. To our special friendship Nayanthara.” While Nayanthara is not on social media, Samantha had a message from her for fans. She added in the caption, “She's [Nayanthara] not on social media but she sends you her love.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also added the hashtags “happy twos day” and “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”. For the unversed, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is Vignesh Shivan's next film in which Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

The team of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been sharing interesting updates and trivia about the film on social media. On Monday, director Vignesh Shivan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. The clip is from the making of one of the scenes, which is also seen on a poster. The poster is inspired by Titanic and features Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi recreating the iconic pose of Rose and Jack standing together on the ship railing with their arms spreading out.

Sharing the video, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “When I made Titanic with one Jack and two Roses. Special clip from BTS for all the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal fans around.” Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “Can't believe we agreed to do this.”

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is the first time Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara will share screen space. This is Vignesh Shivan's second collaboration with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as a lead pair since Naanum Rowdydhaan in 2015. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will release in theatres on April 28, 2022.