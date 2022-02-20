Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Saturday Looks Like This. See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted this. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a set of pictures

"Life, You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes," wrote Samantha

Samantha featured in 'The Family Man'

On Saturday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle where she looks gorgeous in a red top and a pair of shorts. The pictures appear to be from Athirappilly Water Falls, Kerala. Sharing the post, Samantha wrote: "Life, You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows." The actress also shared glimpses of her trip on her Instagram story. In one of the pics, Samantha can be seen meditating by the waterfall. Sharing the pic, Samantha wrote: "Meditating is a means to realize the beauty of your existence."

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story

Recently, Samantha also shared a video from the viral social media challenge - The 'Arabic Kuthu Challenge'. Samantha shared her dancing skills in the Pushpa song O Antava OO Antava, just before she boards a flight and wrote: "Just another late night flight ... NOT! Rhythm for tonight be Halamithi Habibo. This song is beyond lit." In the video, Samantha can be seen wearing a crop top and denim jacket. She styled her airport look along with a pair of ripped jeans.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video here:

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the character of a bisexual, who runs her own detective agency. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. Samantha featured in web series titled The Family Man 2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also starred in films such as Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili, Oh Baby, among more.