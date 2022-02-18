How To Kill Time During 'Late Night Flight': Let Samantha Ruth Prabhu Be Your Guide

Samantha in a still from the video. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha took the 'Arabic Kuthu Challenge'

She shared a video of her dance on Instagram

"This song is beyond lit," wrote Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dancing to a super cool song - enough said. The actress recently took the viral social media challenge - The 'Arabic Kuthu Challenge'. As a part of the challenge, stars are sharing videos of themselves dancing to Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's viral song Halamithi Habibo from Beast. Samantha, who impressed everyone with her dancing skills in the Pushpa song O Antava OO Antava, was candid before boarding a flight and she captioned the dance video: "Just another late night flight ... NOT! Rhythm for tonight be Halamithi Habibo. This song is beyond lit."

So you think you can dance like Samantha?

Pooja Hegde's rendition of the viral social media challenge came all the way from the island nation of Maldives. The actress captioned the post: "As you can see... You can literally do this step anywhere. Do the Halamithi Habibo with me, let's see your videos." Pooja did certainly prove her point, the challenge can be done "literally anywhere."

This is what Pooja Hegde posted:

In terms of work, Samantha will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.