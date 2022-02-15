Just A Pic Of Pooja Hegde 'Twinning With The Ocean' In Maldives

Pooja Hegde in Maldives. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde has proved several times in the past that she is a dedicated water baby. The actress, who is moving from one hit film to another in her career, does not shy away from taking the much-needed break when necessary. Recently, she flew to the Maldives for a quick vacation with her family and did not forget to share some moments from the trip with her social media followers. On Instagram, Pooja Hegde began the week by sharing a lovely picture of herself relaxing next to the blue waters. With her hands stretched out and a smile on her face, the star looks blissful in the photo. In the caption, she wrote, “Twinning with the ocean,” with a wave emoji as well as the hashtags, “freefalling” and “dnd”.

Pooja Hegde had also celebrated her mother's 60th birthday on the picturesque island. Sharing pictures from the intimate get-together, she wrote, “The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday, Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you.” In the pictures, the family can be seen enjoying a meal at a beautifully decorated table by the ocean.

While Pooja Hegde was in the Maldives, she also indulged in some self-care. Sharing a picture in which she is seen exploring the world of “Ayurveda, herbs and energy”, the actress wrote, “Always been fascinated by healers and different kinds of therapies. So much to learn and understand when it comes to Ayurveda, herbs and energy.”

Amid all these fun activities, Pooja Hegde also posed for a quick selfie and showed off her “salty seawater hair.”

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a bunch of big-ticket films lined up including Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya and Cirkus among others.