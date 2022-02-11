Meet Pooja Hegde's Travel Partners. Location - Maldives, Of Course

Pooja Hegde shared this image. (courtesy hegdepooja)

Highlights "Our first family vacation after 13 years," wrote Pooja

"Long overdue and a much needed one," she added

Pooja Hegde has a super busy schedule ahead

Guys, let's not disturb Pooja Hegde. She is on a vacation with her family. The South beauty has announced it on Instagram. FYI: The Hegdes are in the Maldives. And, she has called it a “long overdue” famjam. “Finally. Our first family vacation after 13 years. Long overdue and a much-needed one,” the caption read. She has also added the hashtags, “FamJam” and “DND [Do Not Disturb]”, to the post. So, what makes this holiday special? Pooja Hegde will celebrate her mother's birthday in the island nation. Aww, cute. And, there is a family picture too. We can spot Pooja Hegde, her brother Rishabh Hegde and their parents standing in front of a yacht.

Well, that's not all. Pooja Hegde has shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories too. She wanted us to meet the “most dramatic person in the Hegde family”. Is she talking about herself? No, it's her father. Take a look:

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

Then, Pooja Hegde dropped a postcard featuring the “boss lady”. Yes, we are talking about her mother. The photo was clicked inside a yacht. The text on it read, “Birthday girl on her birthday eve.”

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

Now, take a look at Pooja Hegde's “home for the next few days”.

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

And, in the middle of all this, Pooja Hegde didn't forget to strike a fancy pose for her online family.

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

Pooja Hegde loves to be in the Maldives. And, she is “just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences”. We aren't saying this. She herself did. We can see the actress enjoying the statement floating breakfast. The entire spread looks yummilicious, to say the least.

Do you remember when she compared herself to a bar of Twix? “Biscuit dipped in caramel and covered in chocolate… Basically, I am a bar of Twix?” she wrote.

Pooja Hegde will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Cirkus. She also has Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya and Most Eligible Bachelor in her kitty.