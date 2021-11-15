'Am A Bar Of Twix': Pooja Hegde Shares Stunning Pics From Maldives

Pooja Hegde shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hegdepooja)

Highlights Pooja Hegde flew to the Maldives over the weekend

She posted new pics from her vacation on Monday

She looks gorgeous in a brown monokini in the pictures

Pooja Hegde is a stunning woman and thankfully, she has an Instagram timeline full of images that we can fawn over. The actress, who is making a mark for herself in regional films as well as Bollywood, had us all glued to our phone screens on Monday evening when she dropped not one but two images from the Maldives. In them, Pooja Hegde is seen rocking a brown swimsuit like the diva that she is. With wet hair and copper jewellery, the actress looked like the perfect beach baby. Sharing the pictures, Pooja Hegde went on to compare herself to a bar of chocolate in the caption.

In a fun note, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Biscuit dipped in caramel and covered in chocolate… basically I'm a bar of Twix?” The star also added the hashtags “choco baby” and “beach escape”.

Fans of the actress could not stop gushing about the photos and flooded the comments section with fire emoticons. See the images here:

Before this, we also saw Pooja Hegde enjoying some breakfast in a pool overlooking the ocean. Dressed in the same swimsuit as the above pictures, Pooja looked at ease as she posed in front of a breakfast tray with a drink in hand. Describing her state of mind, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences.”

On Instagram Stories, Pooja Hegde revealed that she was heading for some much-needed spa time. In another post, she asked, “Can I stay here longer?”

As she arrived in the Maldives, Pooja Hegde shared a photo of herself with the blue waters in the background and wrote, “Cya later folks.” She added the hashtags “vacay mode” and “rest and recharge”.

Last month, Pooja Hegde also travelled to Varanasi. The actress shared a photo of herself offering prayers in a shrine as well as an image of her savouring some Banaras paan. She wrote, “Seeking blessings for the back to back releases coming up and expressing my gratitude to Goddess Ganga and Lord Shiva for all they've given me so far. What a beautiful aarti it was. Side note- Finally can sing Khaike Paan Banaras wala with full conviction. The 3rd picture is proof.”

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. She is known for her work in films such as Housefull 4, Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.