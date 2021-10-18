Pooja Hegde's 'Dream' Is To Co-Star With A Bachchan. Guess Which Bachchan

Pooja Hegde shared this photo on Monday. (Image courtesy: hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde is on a roll with one hit film after another. Just days after her movie Most Eligible Bachelor wasreleased in theatres, Pooja Hegde was seen interacting with fans on Twitter as part of an “Ask Me Anything” session. On Monday, the actress popped up on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Have some time on hand…Let's do a quick “Ask Pooja Hegde”. And fans lost no time to quiz up their favourite actress. During the course of the session, she was asked to name her dream actor and pat came her reply, “Amitabh Bachchan”. To the question, “Your dream (is) to act with?”, Pooja Hegde wrote, “With the one and only Amitabh Bachchan sir. Hope this comes true someday.”

Have some time on hand…let's do a quick #AskPoojaHegde — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 18, 2021

With the one and only @SrBachchan sir. Hope this comes true someday ???? https://t.co/5XshS1CwCD — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 18, 2021

Pooja Hegde was also asked a bunch of questions about her superstar colleagues and her goals with regard to her career. When asked to describe the experience of working with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film Acharya, Pooja Hegde said, “Don't know about that but Chiranjeevi Garu made my day today by messaging me about my performance in Most Eligible Bachelor. Inspired to work harder now.” Pooja Hegde is seen with Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar,

Don't know about that but Chiranjeevi Garu made my day today by msging me about my performance in Most Eligible. Inspired to work harder now ????❤️ #AskPoojaHegdehttps://t.co/4zVlS8r8l6 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 18, 2021

Fans of actor Jn NTR also were not far behind. They asked Pooja Hegde to describe the actor in one word. Pooja Hedge did just this by writing, “Real.” The two have shared the screen space in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

For Kannada actor Yash, known for his work in KGF, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Making Kannada industry proud.”

And, what about Tamil superstar Vijay? About her Beast co-star, Pooja Hegde said, “One word is not enough..but….I will try…ummm… Sweetest.”

She also gave fans some information about her next film with Prabhas titled Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hedge said that the film is an “epic” love story with “grand, fairytale visuals.”

Pooja Hegde made her debut with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012. In addition to Beast, Acharya and Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. In Bollywood, she has appeared in the films Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4.