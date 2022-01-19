Wherever Pooja Hegde Goes, The Spotlight, Sorry, Sunshine Follows

Pooja Hegde shared this image. (Image courtesy: hegdepooja)

New day, new pictures from Pooja Hegde's favourite holiday destination (given the many posts on her profile) - Maldives. The actress, who frequently checks into the island nation, shared a happy picture of herself. In the picture, Pooja Hegde can be seen chilling on the beach. For her day out at the beach, the actress picked printed swimwear and a shrug of sorts. She captioned the post, "Always bringing my own sunshine." A few days ago, she shared a post from Maldives. No caption needed.

How many "wanderlust" posts are too many? Pooja Hegde recently shared a throwback from Paris. She captioned it: "Hot chocolate, macaroons, poetry, autumn Colors, history and poetry... missing everything about Paris right now." She added the hashtags #throwback and #wanderlust.

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde has a super busy schedule ahead. She has many projects lined up. She will star opposite Vijay in Beast. She will also feature in Telugu romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor and will romance Akhil Akkineni on screen. Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with superstar Chiranjeevi is another ambitious project that Pooja will be seen in.

The actress will also feature in Radhe Shyam, opposite Prabhas. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film was slated to release on January 14, 2022. However, its release date has now been shifted. After Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.